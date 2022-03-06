AI profiles predict crimes fast but can discriminate against the poor

“Age-old discrimination is being hard-wired into new age technologies in the form of predictive and profiling AI systems used by law enforcement and criminal justice authorities. Seeking to predict people’s future behaviour and punish them, for it is completely incompatible with the fundamental right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The only way to protect people from these harms and other fundamental rights infringements is to prohibit their use." said Griff Ferris, legal and policy officer, Fair Trials in a statement.