Did Mark Zuckerberg's Meta really offer $100 million to lure OpenAI talent? Lucas Beyer responds…

Lucas Beyer, an AI researcher, confirmed his move from OpenAI to Meta, denying claims of a $100 million signing bonus. Alongside him, colleagues Kolesnikov and Zhai will join Meta, highlighting competition for AI talent among tech giants amid Meta's strategic push in superintelligence research.

Govind Choudhary
Updated30 Jun 2025, 09:46 PM IST
Sam Altman claimed that Meta is offering $100 million joining bonus to poached engineers
Sam Altman claimed that Meta is offering $100 million joining bonus to poached engineers( AFP)

Lucas Beyer, a leading AI researcher, has officially confirmed his move from OpenAI to Meta Platforms, joining a growing list of high-profile departures from the artificial intelligence firm. In a social media post, Beyer directly addressed and dismissed speculation that he received an extravagant $100 million signing bonus as part of the transition, calling such claims “fake news.”

Beyer’s comments come in the wake of remarks made by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman during a recent appearance on the Uncapped podcast. Altman claimed that Meta had been offering “giant” incentives, reportedly as high as $100 million, to lure OpenAI talent to its own AI division. "It is crazy," Altman remarked, adding that he was pleased most of his team had chosen to stay.

You may be interested in

Discount

72% OFF

GLUN® Electronic Portable Digital LED Screen Luggage Weighing Scale, 50 kg/110 Lb For Multi-Purpose Use.

GLUN® Electronic Portable Digital LED Screen Luggage Weighing Scale, 50 kg/110 Lb For Multi-Purpose Use.

  • CheckGLUN® Electronic Portable Digital LED Screen Luggage Weighing Scale
  • Check50 kg/110 Lb For Multi-Purpose Use.
Amazon

₹249

₹899

Get This

Discount

29% OFF

ESE 2025 Mains Examination Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering Conventional Paper II

ESE 2025 Mains Examination Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering Conventional Paper II

  • CheckESE 2025 Mains Examination Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering Conventional Paper II
Amazon

₹709

₹1000

Get This

Discount

48% OFF

Diy Crafts India 302707174108 9 in 1 Watch & Electronics Repair Tools Precision Screwdriver Kit, Multicolor

Diy Crafts India 302707174108 9 in 1 Watch & Electronics Repair Tools Precision Screwdriver Kit, Multicolor

  • CheckDiy Crafts India 302707174108 9 in 1 Watch & Electronics Repair Tools Precision Screwdriver Kit
  • CheckMulticolor
Amazon

₹258

₹495

Get This

Discount

75% OFF

Ultrasonic Pest Repeller, Silent Electronic Pest Repellent Plug in Indoor Pest Control, Insect Mosquito Killer Machine, Mosquito Repellent for House,Lizard, Rat, Cockroach, Mosquito (1)

Ultrasonic Pest Repeller, Silent Electronic Pest Repellent Plug in Indoor Pest Control, Insect Mosquito Killer Machine, Mosquito Repellent for House,Lizard, Rat, Cockroach, Mosquito (1)

  • CheckUltrasonic Pest Repeller
  • CheckSilent Electronic Pest Repellent Plug in Indoor Pest Control
  • CheckInsect Mosquito Killer Machine
Amazon

₹349

₹1399

Get This

Discount

67% OFF

SaleOn Cable Organizer Case Bag – Electronics Accessories Travel Gadget Bag & Hard Disk Bag – Water-Resistant Portable Storage, Sleek Black (6-Month Warranty)

SaleOn Cable Organizer Case Bag – Electronics Accessories Travel Gadget Bag & Hard Disk Bag – Water-Resistant Portable Storage, Sleek Black (6-Month Warranty)

  • CheckSaleOn Cable Organizer Case Bag – Electronics Accessories Travel Gadget Bag & Hard Disk Bag – Water-Resistant Portable Storage
  • CheckSleek Black (6-Month Warranty)
Amazon

₹299

₹899

Get This

Electronics All-in-One for Dummies, 3rd Edition

Electronics All-in-One for Dummies, 3rd Edition

  • CheckElectronics All-in-One for Dummies
  • Check3rd Edition
Amazon

₹938

Get This

Discount

72% OFF

UrbanBite Weight Machine for Luggage 50kg Weighing Scale Electronic Portable Digital LED Screen Luggage Weight Scale for Home Shop Traveling Suitcase Cylinder Hanging Scale machine With Free Batteries

UrbanBite Weight Machine for Luggage 50kg Weighing Scale Electronic Portable Digital LED Screen Luggage Weight Scale for Home Shop Traveling Suitcase Cylinder Hanging Scale machine With Free Batteries

  • CheckUrbanBite Weight Machine for Luggage 50kg Weighing Scale Electronic Portable Digital LED Screen Luggage Weight Scale for Home Shop Traveling Suitcase Cylinder Hanging Scale machine With Free Batteries
Amazon

₹249

₹899

Get This

Discount

86% OFF

Acnos Polyurethane Premium Black Dial Green Strap Luminous Led Display Fashionable Children Kids Digital Watches Waterproof Sports Square Electronic Led Digital Watch For Kids Boy Baby Girls

Acnos Polyurethane Premium Black Dial Green Strap Luminous Led Display Fashionable Children Kids Digital Watches Waterproof Sports Square Electronic Led Digital Watch For Kids Boy Baby Girls

  • CheckAcnos Polyurethane Premium Black Dial Green Strap Luminous Led Display Fashionable Children Kids Digital Watches Waterproof Sports Square Electronic Led Digital Watch For Kids Boy Baby Girls
Amazon

₹280

₹1999

Get This

Here’s what Lucas Beyer said on X

Responding on X, Beyer clarified, “Hey all, couple quick notes: 1) Yes, we will be joining Meta. 2) No, we did not get 100M sign-on, that's fake news. Excited about what's ahead though, will share more in due time.”

Beyer is not moving alone. Alongside him, fellow researchers Alexander Kolesnikov and Xiaohua Zhai are also set to join Meta. All three previously worked together at Google DeepMind before relocating to OpenAI’s Zurich office. Their departure, now confirmed by an OpenAI spokesperson, further highlights the intensifying battle among tech giants to secure top-tier AI talent.

Sources familiar with the matter suggest Meta's recent hiring spree is part of a strategic push by chief executive Mark Zuckerberg to accelerate progress in "superintelligence" research, reported The Wall Street. This renewed focus is widely seen as an effort to regain momentum following tepid industry reception to the company’s latest large language model.

While the details of the trio’s roles at Meta remain under wraps, their collective experience marks a significant gain for Zuckerberg's ambitions in advanced AI development.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsDid Mark Zuckerberg's Meta really offer $100 million to lure OpenAI talent? Lucas Beyer responds…
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.