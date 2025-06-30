Did Mark Zuckerberg's Meta really offer $100 million to lure OpenAI talent? Lucas Beyer responds…

Lucas Beyer, a leading AI researcher, has officially confirmed his move from OpenAI to Meta Platforms, joining a growing list of high-profile departures from the artificial intelligence firm. In a social media post, Beyer directly addressed and dismissed speculation that he received an extravagant $100 million signing bonus as part of the transition, calling such claims “fake news.”

Advertisement

Beyer’s comments come in the wake of remarks made by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman during a recent appearance on the Uncapped podcast. Altman claimed that Meta had been offering “giant” incentives, reportedly as high as $100 million, to lure OpenAI talent to its own AI division. "It is crazy," Altman remarked, adding that he was pleased most of his team had chosen to stay.

Here’s what Lucas Beyer said on X Responding on X, Beyer clarified, “Hey all, couple quick notes: 1) Yes, we will be joining Meta. 2) No, we did not get 100M sign-on, that's fake news. Excited about what's ahead though, will share more in due time.”

Beyer is not moving alone. Alongside him, fellow researchers Alexander Kolesnikov and Xiaohua Zhai are also set to join Meta. All three previously worked together at Google DeepMind before relocating to OpenAI’s Zurich office. Their departure, now confirmed by an OpenAI spokesperson, further highlights the intensifying battle among tech giants to secure top-tier AI talent.

Advertisement

Sources familiar with the matter suggest Meta's recent hiring spree is part of a strategic push by chief executive Mark Zuckerberg to accelerate progress in "superintelligence" research, reported The Wall Street. This renewed focus is widely seen as an effort to regain momentum following tepid industry reception to the company’s latest large language model.

Advertisement