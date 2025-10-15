AI to enhance capabilities, not replace human endeavours: Larry Ellison

Las Vegas, Oct 15 (PTI) Terming Artificial Intelligence as an incredible tool to enhance human capabilities, not replace them, software giant Oracle's co-founder Larry Ellison has likened AI models to "remarkable electronic brains" that can solve humanity's biggest and most difficult problems.

He emphasised that AI will empower people across professions, from scientists to surgeons, and from engineers to teachers, helping them achieve higher levels of precision, creativity, and efficiency.

"AI is an incredible tool. Some people think it is going to replace human beings and all of our human endeavours. I don't think that's true," he said at Oracle AI World, the tech giant's global annual showcase.

Ellison - who briefly overtook Elon Musk last month to become the world's richest man after Oracle stock's meteoric climb added to his personal fortune - is of the firm belief that AI models will help address problems people couldn't solve.

"It will make us much better scientists and engineers and teachers and chefs and surgeons... We've never built a tool anything like this," he observed.

He equated AI models to "remarkable electronic brains" to solve humanity's most difficult and enduring problems.

Artificial Intelligence is no longer about a changing technology or some new feature update, but has emerged as a transformative force reshaping global businesses, Oracle CEO Mike Sicilia has said, calling it a 'once-in-a-generation' moment where "AI changes everything".

At its annual mega showcase 'Oracle AI World', which began here on Tuesday, the US tech giant also made a slew of announcements, among them the deepening of Oracle and chipmaker AMD's collaboration, reflecting an aggressive push by technology and AI firms to strengthen data and computing capabilities.

Beginning calendar Q3 2026, Oracle will be the first hyperscaler to offer a publicly available AI supercluster powered by 50,000 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) MI450 Series chips.

Speaking at the keynote of 'Oracle AI World', CEO Sicilia observed that AI is changing "everything" from how companies serve customers, find the best talent, and save costs, to accelerating productivity and driving innovation.

"Today, we are faced with a once-in-a-generation moment where AI changes everything and all of our collective innovations along the way serve as the foundation for our AI platform going forward," Sicilia said.

As AI reshapes business everywhere, he pointed out, Oracle is focused on delivering trusted AI that transforms organisations across industries.

"AI is no longer just about changing the technology; it is not about just some new features, it is about how business is done everywhere. It changes how you serve customers, find the best talent, save money, how you accelerate productivity and innovate, and beyond...all of us are right at the centre of this amazing revolution," he said.

The company announced that Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) will be a launch partner for the first publicly available AI supercluster powered by AMD Instinct MI450 Series GPUs (graphics processing unit) - with an initial deployment of 50,000 GPUs starting in calendar Q3 2026 and expanding in 2027 and beyond.

Oracle also announced the availability of Oracle AI Data Platform, which it said is geared to enable customers to securely connect generative AI models with their enterprise data, applications, and workflows.

The company also announced Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Zettascale10, billed as the largest AI supercomputer in the cloud.