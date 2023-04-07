AI tools like ChatGPT, Bard can create AI hallucinations, says Stuart Russell2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 07:12 PM IST
- As per the British computer scientist, ChatGPT-like AI chatbots are even capable of manipulating human beings.
Amid the exponential rate of growth of artificial intelligence (AI) globally, experts believe AI system can create AI hallucinations in case the systems produce confident responses which are false or do not have any connection to the real world, reported Business Today.
