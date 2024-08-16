AI-enabled SaaS on rise as 60% of companies shift towards AI Integration

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming industries worldwide and reshaping the way we live, work, and interact. AI technologies, from machine learning to natural language processing, are driving advancements in automation, data analysis, and decision-making.

The latest report by global VC firm Bessemer Venture Partners revealed that nearly 60% of pure SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies are shifting towards becoming AI-enabled SaaS providers. With over half of companies identifying themselves as AI-enabled SaaS and 34% as native SaaS, the lines between traditional SaaS and AI-enabled software are blurring rapidly, it said.

Tushar Dhawan, Partner at Plus91Labs said AI in software transformation is the foundation that will shape the future and everything it encompasses.

“By assisting in software architecture, AI considers crucial factors such as scalability, security, and performance. It can simulate the design process, offering valuable insights into how each design decision impacts overall software performance," he told LiveMint.

Artificial intelligence streamlines traditional software testing tasks like defining requirements, developing code, testing, and maintenance by offering smart solutions that save time and effort, said Visakh ST, CTO at Simplify3x.

“AI provides in-depth insights into the needs and behaviour of the user, enabling developers to create personalized and efficient software solutions that cater to specific requirements. It saves time and effort and enhances the overall quality and effectiveness of software products," Visakh said.

The evolution, fueled by advances in artificial intelligence (AI), sees software graduating from pre-programmed tools to adaptive, learning entities capable of independent problem-solving and decision-making, said Dr Romel Bhattacharjee (PhD), Senior Analyst—Technology Research & Advisory, Aranca.

“The new age software not only automates tasks but anticipates needs, identifies opportunities, and even surprises us with creative solutions we never imagined. We already see glimpses of this future: algorithms that predict disease outbreaks with remarkable accuracy, compose music, create videos and even design entirely new materials with unheard-of properties," he said.

Salescode.ai founder and CEO Ranjit Kumar said it has shifted the power from the collection and memorisation of information and data to the access of automation software. “More and easier access to information became the power. But the bigger power till now has been the intelligence to use the information."

“The exponential power of AI is already transforming the landscape of Sales Automation, from automating transactions and data visibility to augmenting people's competency and behaviour with hyper-personalised guidance, coaching, and action points. All the automation invented in the last 30 years will be reinvented using AI in the next 3 years," he added.

