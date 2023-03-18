AI-generated content may get copyright protection. Here's how

AI-generated content may get copyright protection. Here's how2 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 07:25 PM IST
US Copyright Office has issued new guidance on the application of Copyright law in works containing AI-generated content.
Artificial Intelligence generated content may soon be eligible for copyright protection in the US if the created content has significant human involvement. US Copyright Office issued new guidance clarifying whether the material produced by ‘sophisticated artificial intelligence’ technologies is protected under copyright.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×