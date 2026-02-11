AI-generated reels? Instagram reportedly tests personal likeness feature: What to expect

Instagram may soon introduce an artificial intelligence feature that lets users digitally insert their own face into AI-generated photos and videos, potentially placing it in competition with OpenAI’s Sora platform. The rumoured tool, discovered by a tipster, appears to focus on personalised “likeness” creation rather than simple image filters.

The Meta-owned social network has not officially confirmed the feature, but early screenshots suggest development is already underway.

‘Create My Likeness’ Tool Spotted Alessandro Paluzzi shared details of the feature on X, claiming Instagram is working on an AI-powered face swap system. While commonly described as a face swap tool, the interface reportedly labels it as “Create my likeness”.

Based on the leaked images, users could generate AI visuals or short clips that feature their own face. It remains unclear how Instagram would gather this likeness data. The system may analyse existing posts and Highlights or require users to upload a dedicated selfie to activate the option.

Once set up, users could enter text prompts to create customised images or videos featuring themselves in different scenarios.

Sharing and Creative Possibilities The feature could open up several ways to share AI content. Users might be able to send creations privately through direct messages or post them publicly on Stories and feeds. However, these details have yet to be confirmed.

If implemented, the tool would align with Meta’s broader push into generative AI across its apps, offering users more interactive and personalised content creation tools.

Users would likely send an invite or request through a direct message, and the other person would need to approve before their appearance could be used in AI generated media. This permission based approach appears designed to prevent misuse and protect personal identity.