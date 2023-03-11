AI-powered chatbot, other key features on Discord app

AI-powered chatbot, other key features on Discord app2 min read . 03:48 PM IST
Discord will introduce new AI backed features on its app backed by technology from ChatGPT maker OpenAI
Messaging service Discord will soon enable many Artificial Intelligence-based features to its app. The new features coming to the platform from next week will be powered by OpenAI, the maker of popular language models ChatGPT and OpenAI.
Discord has more than 150 million users spread across 19 million servers based on the user's interests. While Artificial Intelligence has been all the rage these days, owing partly to the popularity of ChatGPT, ‘tons of Discord users’ have already been using AI on the app. As per the company, close to 3 million servers on Discord already have some element of AI integrated in them.
In a statement, while announcing the new AI-based features, the company said, “AI is a technology we’re truly excited about. In addition to these experiments, we are hard at work imagining other creative ways AI can come to life on Discord."
As per Discord, the new AI-powered features include integrating AI into Clyde chatbot, AutoMod AI, and Conversation Summaries of messages. Coming next week Clyde will be able to answer user questions and have extended conversations with them. It will also get the ability to start a thread, recommend playlists, and access GIFs and emojis.
Another new feature includes using the power of large language models to take AutoMod to the next level. The AutoMod AI will let the moderators know whenever it finds that server rules have been broken while keeping in mind the context of the conversation.
Discord's new summary feature will allow users to catch up with conversations on its servers. The feature will bundle messages into topics, allowing users to join the conversation based on the topics that most interest them.
Discord now joins the long list of companies that have rushed to enable generative AI tools into their platform. Ever since OpenAI released the ChatGPT and Whisper API earlier this year, many companies have integrated ChatGPTish AI tools in their apps. The list includes Snapchat, Quizlet, Instacart, DuckDuckGo and Grammarly.
