Robot chefs are for real with tasting skills

Yatin Varachhia, co-founder and head of product at Euphotic Labs that created Nosh, explains that “Nosh has the intelligence to detect if the intermediate stage of cooking is done properly as per recipes, i.e., onion turned golden brown or is translucent, the curry released oil, rava turned brown, etc." According to him, “so far 500+ people have tasted the food and rated food taste 4.4+ on average. Also, we have 650+ pre-orders and a long waiting list for people who want the product in their life. The pre-order cost was ₹40,000. Now, the price for India will be ₹49,999, and the US will be about $999. We are not taking the pre-orders now."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}