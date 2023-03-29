Air taxis will start commercial flights in 2025, Honeywell predicts

The promise of more nimble aircraft that use multiple electric motors, which are quieter, safer and less expensive to maintain than a helicopter’s internal combustion engine, has attracted a number of startups as well as traditional aerospace manufacturers. The passenger market alone could grow to as much as $1 trillion by 2040, and some $3 trillion including military and cargo, according to JPMorgan Chase analyst Marcelo Motta. Even eVTOL producers that have made the most progress have many regulatory hurdles remaining and some experts say certification for pilot-less flights is likely many years away.