AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods 4 down to their lowest ever price in US: here's what you should know

Apple AirPods Pro 3 have gone back to an all-time low pricing in the US, matching their price during the Black Friday Sale. The Apple TWS are available at a price of $219.99, which is a sharp bargain from their launch price of $249.

Meanwhile, AirPods 4 with ANC is also now selling for its lowest ever price of $99.99 on Amazon, down from its launch price of $179.

AirPods Pro 3 specifications: AirPods Pro 3 are powered by Apple's H2 chip, similar to its predecessor. The TWS deliver 8 hours of listening time on a single charge with Active Noise Cancellation enabled (up to 10 hours in Transparency mode), which can be extended up to 24 hours with the MagSafe Charging Case.

Apple says the AirPods Pro 3 remove up to 2x more noise than the previous generation (and 4x more than the original) and include new foam-infused ear tips in five sizes for a better acoustic seal. The earbuds support Live Translation, Personalised Spatial Audio with a new multiport acoustic architecture, and come with an IP57 rating for dust, sweat, and water resistance.

The AirPods also come with the ability to measure heart rate using a built-in sensor and even track over 50 workout types using the Fitness app on iPhone. The AirPods Pro 3 were launched at the Apple event in September this year with the iPhone 17 lineup.

AirPods 4 with ANC specifications: AirPods 4 with ANC are powered by Apple’s H2 chip, the same processor found in the AirPods Pro lineup. The earbuds support Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, automatic device switching, Live Translation, and come with an IP54 rating for dust, sweat, and water resistance. The TWS deliver 5 hours of listening time on a single charge (4 hours with ANC) that can be extended up to 30 hours with the wireless charging case.