Airtel 5G Plus now available in Pune

Bharti Airtel, a telecom giant, has rolled out its 5G Plus services in Pune, Maharashtra. This means that the citizens of Pune will now be able to access the Airtel’s 5G services without paying any extra cost. The company is deploying 5G NSA (non-standalone) network across the country and hence the network is expected to be fast due to the presence of 4G infrastructure.
As per the telecom, some of the areas that received the Airtel 5G plus services are Koregaon Park, Kalyani Nagar, Baner, Hinjewadi, Magarpatta, Hadapsar, Kharadi, Model Colony, Swargate, Pimpri-Chinchwad and some other locations as well. In fact, more areas in Pune will received the company’s 5G services in a phased manner, says the Airtel.
George Mathen, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Maharashtra and Goa, said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Pune. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more."
To recall, the telecommunications service provider Bharti Airtel recently said that it has deployed 5G Plus service at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport of Varanasi.
Airtel has also deployed its 5G Plus service at two more airports including the new Garden terminal in Bengaluru and Pune.
“All customers with 5G smart phones will enjoy the high speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans. There is no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled," the company said.
Airtel has started deploying its 5G Plus service in a graded manner across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat and Gurugram.
Varanasi was among the first eight cities in the country to get the Airtel 5G Plus service. The services are currently available at Benaras Hindu University (BHU), Ghatt Road, Adampur, Beniya Bagh Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Rajghat, Sarnath, Sigra, Thateri Bazaar and few other locations in the city.