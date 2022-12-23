Airtel 5G Plus now available in Pune

Bharti Airtel, a telecom giant, has rolled out its 5G Plus services in Pune, Maharashtra. This means that the citizens of Pune will now be able to access the Airtel’s 5G services without paying any extra cost. The company is deploying 5G NSA (non-standalone) network across the country and hence the network is expected to be fast due to the presence of 4G infrastructure.

