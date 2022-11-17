Airtel 5G Plus: Pune Airport, first in state to get 5G services among all

Bharti Airtel, a telecom operator, has announced the deployment of its Airtel 5G Plus service at Pune Lohegaon Airport. The telco claims that its deployment of 5G services at the Pune Airport makes it the first airport in the state to enjoy the 5G services.
Airtel states that customers flying in and out of Pune can enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus across the airport terminal.
According to the telecom operator, passengers can use the 5G plus services on their mobile phones while they are at the arrival and departure terminals, lounges, boarding gates, migration and immigration counters, security areas, baggage claim belts, parking areas etc.
All customers with 5G smartphones will enjoy the high speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans and there is no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled, says Airtel.
Commenting on the launch, George Mathen, CEO, Maharashtra and Goa, Bharti Airtel said, “I am thrilled to announce the beginning of a new chapter in Maharashtra as Pune International Airport, becomes the first airport in the state to have the Airtel 5G Plus services."
“While at the terminal, customers can now have superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. I thank the authorities for all the support extended to make this project live," adds Mathen.
To recall, Airtel recently announced the advent of 5G at the new airport Terminal of Bengaluru.
The Airtel 5G Plus service is now live in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat and Gurugram. Customers in these cities have started to receive the 5G Plus services in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers who have 5G smartphones will be able to access the 5G Plus on their existing data plans until the roll out is more widespread.