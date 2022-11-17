Airtel 5G Plus: Pune Airport, first in state to get 5G services among all

The Airtel 5G Plus service is now live in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat and Gurugram. Customers in these cities have started to receive the 5G Plus services in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers who have 5G smartphones will be able to access the 5G Plus on their existing data plans until the roll out is more widespread.