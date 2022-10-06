Airtel 5G Plus roll out: ‘No SIM change needed’

According to the Airtel, customers in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi will start enjoying the cutting edge Airtel 5G Plus services in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.
Bharti Airtel (“Airtel"), an Indian communications solutions provider, has given more details on the launch of Airtel 5G plus in several top cities in the country.
Customers who have 5G smartphones will enjoy the high speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans until the roll out is more widespread, says the company.
The telecom giant revealed that the Airtel 5G Plus has three compelling advantages for customers. “First, it runs on a technology that has the widest acceptance in the world with the most developed ecosystem. This ensures that all 5G smartphones in India seamlessly work on the Airtel network," stated Airtel.
"Second, the company promises to deliver the best experience – between 20 to 30 times higher speeds than today coupled with brilliant voice experience and super-fast call connect. Finally, Airtel 5G Plus network will also be kinder to the environment with its special power reduction solution," says Airtel.
Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the portfolio of services. Additionally, it will allow faster access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.
With this 5G launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionises education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics, claims the company.
To recall, Airtel's latest 5G network may not be priced at a premium to 4G services as the number of 5G devices in the country are currently less than 10% of the total smartphone user base, a top company executive said.
Airtel’s 5G network will be accessible on all Samsung and Xiaomi smartphones that are 5G ready within this month, said the executive, adding that the carrier will decide on its tariffs in the next few days.
