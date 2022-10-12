Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel recently rolled out its 5G services in select cities. Dubbed Airtel 5G Plus, the service is available in Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Bangalore, Gurugram, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Chennai. While most of the Android phones have started receiving updates to enable 5G services, many are yet to receive the upgrade. Apple and Samsung have announced that their eligible phones will get the 5G update in December this year. Meanwhile, Airtel has created a list of all phones- Android and iPhones that are compatible with Airtel 5G Plus.