Airtel 5G Plus rolls out in 8 cities: List of smartphones that are ‘5G ready'5 min read . 02:25 PM IST
- Apple and Samsung have said that their eligible phones will get the 5G update in December this year.
Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel recently rolled out its 5G services in select cities. Dubbed Airtel 5G Plus, the service is available in Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Bangalore, Gurugram, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Chennai. While most of the Android phones have started receiving updates to enable 5G services, many are yet to receive the upgrade. Apple and Samsung have announced that their eligible phones will get the 5G update in December this year. Meanwhile, Airtel has created a list of all phones- Android and iPhones that are compatible with Airtel 5G Plus.
Here’s a brandwise list of ‘5G ready’ phones as shared by Airtel on its website
Realme
Realme 9i 5G
Realme 8s 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme Narzo 30pro 5G
Realme X7 5G
Realme X7pro 5G
Realme 8 5G
Realme X50 Pro
Realme GT 5G
Realme GT ME
Realme GT NEO2
Realme 9 5G
Realme 9 Pro
Realme 9 Pro Plus
Realme Narzo 30 5G
Realme 9 SE
Realme GT2
Realme GT 2 pro
Realme GT NEO3
Realme Narzo 50 5G
Realme Narzo 50 pro
Realme GT Neo 3T
Realme GT Neo 3T 150W
Xiaomi
Xiaomi Mi 10
Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10Tpro
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
Xiaomi Mi 11X
Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco F3 GT
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G
Xiaomi 11T Pro
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 pro plus
Poco M4 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G
Xiaomi 12 pro
Xiaomi 11i
Xiaomi Redmi 11 prime + 5G
Poco F4 5G
Poco X4 pro
Xiaomi Redmi K50i
Oppo
Oppo Reno5G Pro
Oppo Reno 6
Oppo Reno 6 pro
Oppo F19proplus
Oppo A53 s
Oppo A74
Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G
Oppo F21 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno7
Oppo Reno 8
Oppo Reno 8 pro
Oppo K10 5G
Oppo F21s Pro 5G
Vivo
Vivo X50 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro+
Vivo X60
Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21e
Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro+
Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo V23 5G
Vivo V23 Pro 5G
Vivo V23e 5G
Vivo T1 5G
Vivo Y75 5G
Vivo T1 PRO
Vivo X80
Vivo X80 pro
Vivo V25
Vivo V25 Pro
iQoo
iQOO Z6 Pro
iQOO Neo 6
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G
iQOO 3 5G
iQOO 7
iQOO 7 Legend
iQOO Z3
iQOO Z5 5G
iQOO 9 Pro
iQOO 9
iQOO 9 SE
iQOO Z6
iQOO 9T
Apple
Apple iPhone 12 mini
Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 13 mini
Apple iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 Pro
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple iPhone SE-2022
Apple iPhone 14
Apple iPhone 14 Plus
Apple iPhone 14 Pro
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
OnePlus
OnePlus Nord
OnePlus 9
OnePlus 9 Pro
OnePlus Nord CE
OnePlus Nord CE 2
OnePlus 10 PRO 5G
OnePlus Nord CE Lite 2
OnePlus 10R
OnePlus Nord 2T
OnePlus 10T
OnePlus 9RT
OnePlus 8 - OnePlus yet to update software
OnePlus 8T - OnePlus yet to update software
OnePlus 8 Pro - OnePlus yet to update software
OnePlus Nord 2 - OnePlus yet to update software
OnePlus 9R - OnePlus yet to update software
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Samsung A33 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy M33
Samsung Flip4
Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22+
Samsung Fold4
Samsung Galaxy Note 20ultra - Samsung yet to update software
Samsung Galaxy S21 - Samsung yet to update software
Samsung Galaxy S21plus - Samsung yet to update software
Samsung Galaxy S21ultra - Samsung yet to update software
Samsung Galaxy Z fold 2 - Samsung yet to update software
Samsung E426B (F42) - Samsung yet to update software
Samsung A528B (A52s) - Samsung yet to update software
Samsung M526B (M52) - Samsung yet to update software
Samsung Flip3 - Samsung yet to update software
Samsung Fold3 - Samsung yet to update software
Samsung A22 5G - Samsung yet to update software
Samsung S20FE 5G - Samsung yet to update software
Samsung M32 5G - Samsung yet to update software
Samsung F23 - Samsung yet to update software
Samsung A73 - Samsung yet to update software
Samsung M42 - Samsung yet to update software
Samsung M53 - Samsung yet to update software
Samsung M13 - Samsung yet to update software
Others
Nothing Phone (1)
Infinix Zero 5G
Infinix Note 12 5G
Infinix Note 12 pro 5G
Motorola edge 30 ultra - Motorola yet to update software
Motorola edge 30 fusion - Motorola yet to update software
Moto g62 5G - Motorola yet to update software
Moto g82 5G - Motorola yet to update software
Motorola edge 30 - Motorola yet to update software
Moto g71 5G - Motorola yet to update software
Motorola edge 30 pro - Motorola yet to update software
Moto g51 5G - Motorola yet to update software
Motorola edge 20 pro - Motorola yet to update software
Motorola edge 20 fusion - Motorola yet to update software
Moto g 5G - Motorola yet to update software
Asus ROG Phone 3 -Asus yet to update software
Asus ROG Phone 5 - Asus yet to update software
Asus ROG Phone 5s - Asus yet to update software
Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro - Asus yet to update software
Asus ROG Phone 8z - Asus yet to update software
Asus ROG Phone 6 - Asus yet to update software
Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro - Asus yet to update software
Google Pixel 6A - Google yet to update software
Honor 50 - Honor yet to update software
Lava Agni - Lava yet to update software
LG Wing - LG yet to update software
Nokia XR20 - Nokia yet to update software
Tecno Pova 5G - Tecno yet to update software
