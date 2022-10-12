Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Airtel 5G Plus rolls out in 8 cities: List of smartphones that are ‘5G ready'

Airtel 5G Plus rolls out in 8 cities: List of smartphones that are ‘5G ready'

5 min read . 02:25 PM ISTLivemint
Airtel 5G Plus is available in Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Bangalore, and 4 other stories

  • Apple and Samsung have said that their eligible phones will get the 5G update in December this year.

Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel recently rolled out its 5G services in select cities. Dubbed Airtel 5G Plus, the service is available in Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Bangalore, Gurugram, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Chennai. While most of the Android phones have started receiving updates to enable 5G services, many are yet to receive the upgrade. Apple and Samsung have announced that their eligible phones will get the 5G update in December this year. Meanwhile, Airtel has created a list of all phones- Android and iPhones that are compatible with Airtel 5G Plus.

Here’s a brandwise list of ‘5G ready’ phones as shared by Airtel on its website

Realme

Realme 9i 5G

Realme 8s 5G

Realme X7 Max 5G

Realme Narzo 30pro 5G

Realme X7 5G

Realme X7pro 5G

Realme 8 5G

Realme X50 Pro

Realme GT 5G

Realme GT ME

Realme GT NEO2

Realme 9 5G

Realme 9 Pro

Realme 9 Pro Plus

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Realme 9 SE

Realme GT2

Realme GT 2 pro

Realme GT NEO3

Realme Narzo 50 5G

Realme Narzo 50 pro

Realme GT Neo 3T

Realme GT Neo 3T 150W

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10i

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 10Tpro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Poco F3 GT

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 pro plus

Poco M4 5G

Poco M4 Pro 5G

Xiaomi 12 pro

Xiaomi 11i

Xiaomi Redmi 11 prime + 5G

Poco F4 5G

Poco X4 pro

Xiaomi Redmi K50i

Oppo

Oppo Reno5G Pro

Oppo Reno 6

Oppo Reno 6 pro

Oppo F19proplus

Oppo A53 s

Oppo A74

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G

Oppo F21 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno7

Oppo Reno 8

Oppo Reno 8 pro

Oppo K10 5G

Oppo F21s Pro 5G

Vivo

Vivo X50 Pro

Vivo V20 Pro

Vivo X60 Pro+

Vivo X60

Vivo X60 Pro

Vivo V21 5G

Vivo V21e

Vivo X70 Pro

Vivo X70 Pro+

Vivo Y72 5G

Vivo V23 5G

Vivo V23 Pro 5G

Vivo V23e 5G

Vivo T1 5G

Vivo Y75 5G

Vivo T1 PRO

Vivo X80

Vivo X80 pro

Vivo V25

Vivo V25 Pro

iQoo

iQOO Z6 Pro

iQOO Neo 6

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

iQOO 3 5G

iQOO 7

iQOO 7 Legend

iQOO Z3

iQOO Z5 5G

iQOO 9 Pro

iQOO 9

iQOO 9 SE

iQOO Z6

iQOO 9T

Apple

Apple iPhone 12 mini

Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 13 mini

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple iPhone SE-2022

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

OnePlus

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus Nord CE

OnePlus Nord CE 2

OnePlus 10 PRO 5G

OnePlus Nord CE Lite 2

OnePlus 10R

OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus 8 - OnePlus yet to update software

OnePlus 8T - OnePlus yet to update software

OnePlus 8 Pro - OnePlus yet to update software

OnePlus Nord 2 - OnePlus yet to update software

OnePlus 9R - OnePlus yet to update software

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung A33 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy M33

Samsung Flip4

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Fold4

Samsung Galaxy Note 20ultra - Samsung yet to update software

Samsung Galaxy S21 - Samsung yet to update software

Samsung Galaxy S21plus - Samsung yet to update software

Samsung Galaxy S21ultra - Samsung yet to update software

Samsung Galaxy Z fold 2 - Samsung yet to update software

Samsung E426B (F42) - Samsung yet to update software

Samsung A528B (A52s) - Samsung yet to update software

Samsung M526B (M52) - Samsung yet to update software

Samsung Flip3 - Samsung yet to update software

Samsung Fold3 - Samsung yet to update software

Samsung A22 5G - Samsung yet to update software

Samsung S20FE 5G - Samsung yet to update software

Samsung M32 5G - Samsung yet to update software

Samsung F23 - Samsung yet to update software

Samsung A73 - Samsung yet to update software

Samsung M42 - Samsung yet to update software

Samsung M53 - Samsung yet to update software

Samsung M13 - Samsung yet to update software

Others

Nothing Phone (1)

Infinix Zero 5G

Infinix Note 12 5G

Infinix Note 12 pro 5G

Motorola edge 30 ultra - Motorola yet to update software

Motorola edge 30 fusion - Motorola yet to update software

Moto g62 5G - Motorola yet to update software

Moto g82 5G - Motorola yet to update software

Motorola edge 30 - Motorola yet to update software

Moto g71 5G - Motorola yet to update software

Motorola edge 30 pro - Motorola yet to update software

Moto g51 5G - Motorola yet to update software

Motorola edge 20 pro - Motorola yet to update software

Motorola edge 20 fusion - Motorola yet to update software

Moto g 5G - Motorola yet to update software

Asus ROG Phone 3 -Asus yet to update software

Asus ROG Phone 5 - Asus yet to update software

Asus ROG Phone 5s - Asus yet to update software

Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro - Asus yet to update software

Asus ROG Phone 8z - Asus yet to update software

Asus ROG Phone 6 - Asus yet to update software

Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro - Asus yet to update software

Google Pixel 6A - Google yet to update software

Honor 50 - Honor yet to update software

Lava Agni - Lava yet to update software

LG Wing - LG yet to update software

Nokia XR20 - Nokia yet to update software

Tecno Pova 5G - Tecno yet to update software

