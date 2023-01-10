Airtel 5G services now available in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela

Bharti Airtel, a Telecom giant, announced on Tuesday the launch of its 5G services in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela of Odisha.
Bharti Airtel, a Telecom giant, announced on Tuesday the launch of its 5G services in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela of Odisha.
The company said it has deployed the 5G services at the Kalinga and Birsa Munda stadiums in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, respectively, which are hosting the forthcoming Men's Hockey World Cup.
The company said it has deployed the 5G services at the Kalinga and Birsa Munda stadiums in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, respectively, which are hosting the forthcoming Men's Hockey World Cup.
Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll-out. Customers with the fifth-generation mobile system (5G)-enabled devices will be able to access the Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll-out is more widespread, according to the statement released.
Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll-out. Customers with the fifth-generation mobile system (5G)-enabled devices will be able to access the Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll-out is more widespread, according to the statement released.
Airtel said it would augment its network making its services available across the state in due course of time.
Airtel said it would augment its network making its services available across the state in due course of time.
Soumendra Sahu, Chief Operating Officer - Odisha, Bharti Airtel, said, "We are thrilled to power the two stadiums hosting the men's hockey world cup. While at the stadium, customers can experience a superfast network that will allow them high-definition video streaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and videos and more."
Soumendra Sahu, Chief Operating Officer - Odisha, Bharti Airtel, said, "We are thrilled to power the two stadiums hosting the men's hockey world cup. While at the stadium, customers can experience a superfast network that will allow them high-definition video streaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and videos and more."
He also added, "We are also launching our 5G services in the twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, and Rourkela. Customers can now experience an ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds."
He also added, "We are also launching our 5G services in the twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, and Rourkela. Customers can now experience an ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds."
The telecom giant has also announced on Friday the launch of its 5G services in Hissar and Rohtak, expanding the reach of its 5G network in Haryana. To recall, Airtel's 5G services are already live in Gurugram and Panipat.
The telecom giant has also announced on Friday the launch of its 5G services in Hissar and Rohtak, expanding the reach of its 5G network in Haryana. To recall, Airtel's 5G services are already live in Gurugram and Panipat.
The company claims that Hissar and Rohtak get ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus services in addition to Gurugram and Panipat. Airtel '5G Plus' services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout.