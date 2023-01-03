Airtel 5G services now available in Indore: All details

Bharti Airtel, a telecom giant, has announced the launch of its 5G services in Indore on Tuesday. In a statement, the company said that customers with 5G-enabled devices will be able to access the Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread.
Bharti Airtel, a telecom giant, has announced the launch of its 5G services in Indore on Tuesday. In a statement, the company said that customers with 5G-enabled devices will be able to access the Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread.
According to Airtel, the 5G services are currently operational at Vijay Nagar, Rasoma chowk, Bombay Hospital Square, Radisson square, Khajrana area, Sadar Bazaar, Gita Bhawan, Panchsheel Nagar, Abhinandan Nagar, Patrakar colony, Yeshwant road, Phoenix Citadel mall and few other select locations. “The company will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time," said Airtel.
According to Airtel, the 5G services are currently operational at Vijay Nagar, Rasoma chowk, Bombay Hospital Square, Radisson square, Khajrana area, Sadar Bazaar, Gita Bhawan, Panchsheel Nagar, Abhinandan Nagar, Patrakar colony, Yeshwant road, Phoenix Citadel mall and few other select locations. “The company will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time," said Airtel.
Sujay Chakrabarti, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh said, "Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds."
Sujay Chakrabarti, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh said, "Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds."
“The company is in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, and instant uploading of photos, among others," Chakrabarti added.
“The company is in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, and instant uploading of photos, among others," Chakrabarti added.
To recall, Bharti Airtel has recently launched its 5G services in Jammu and Srinagar. The telecom company said that its '5G Plus' services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.
To recall, Bharti Airtel has recently launched its 5G services in Jammu and Srinagar. The telecom company said that its '5G Plus' services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.
Customers with 5G enabled devices will be able to access Airtel '5G Plus' network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread, the company said.
Customers with 5G enabled devices will be able to access Airtel '5G Plus' network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread, the company said.
Adarsh Verma, Chief Operating Officer of Bharti Airtel - Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh said, "I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Jammu and Srinagar. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast networks and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds."