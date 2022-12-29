Airtel 5G services now available in Jammu and Srinagar

To recall, the telecom giant has recently rolled out its 5G Plus services in Pune, Maharashtra. This means that the citizens of Pune will now be able to access Airtel's 5G services without paying any extra cost. The company is deploying a 5G NSA (non-standalone) network across the country and hence the network is expected to be fast due to the presence of 4G infrastructure.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}