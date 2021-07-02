Airtel has come back with an array of all-in-one plans, this time christened Airtel Black. The USP of this new segment under Airtel's offerings is its flexibility - subscribers can choose from four pre-designed 'Fixed' plans or make a 'Custom' plan with preferred services to suit their needs, and switch between them when they want to.

The idea behind Airtel Black is to consolidate different bills for phone, broadband and DTH connection into a single bill, as well as bring together different customer service arms for these facilities under one umbrella.

The closest thing in the market that can go toe-to-toe with Airtel Black is JioFiber, with its broadband services bundled with voice call facility and access to OTT platforms. Airtel's flexibility with its Black plans will be hard to beat, while JioFiber's unlimited data and voice facilities with all its plans give it an edge.

The three components of Airtel Black Plan are Fiber, DTH and Mobile; these can be mixed and matched to fit the subscriber's needs. Fiber services begin at ₹499 and offer internet speeds up to 1Gbps, unlimited data and a landline connection. DTH services, on the other hand start at ₹153, and offer free HD box and Airtel Xtream Box. Mobile plans under Airtel Black start from ₹499, unlimited local and STD calls, 100 free text messages a day, and up to 210 GB data with rollover option.

So here's a look at what the comparable plans of Airtel Black and Reliance's JioFiber:

Airtel Black ₹2,099 plan vs JioFiber ₹2,499 plan

Airtel Black's ₹2,099 plan comes with three mobile connections, 1 fiber connection and one DTH connection.

JioFiber's ₹2,499 plan, on the other hand, comes offers unlimited data and voice capabilities, internet speeds up to 500 Mbps, and access to OTT platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Sony Liv, ZEE5 and others.

Airtel Black ₹1,598 plan vs JioFiber 1,499 plan

Airtel Black offers two mobile connections and a fiber connection with its ₹1,598 plan.

Meanwhile, Jio offers internet speeds up to 300 Mbps and unlimited data and voice facilities. It also comes with the same OTT platforms as the ₹2,499 plan.

Airtel Black 1,349 plan vs JioFiber ₹1,499 plan

Airtel Black's ₹1,349 plan comes with 3 mobile connections and a DTH connection.

The closest comparable plan in JioFiber's arsenal is the ₹1,499 plan.

Airtel Black ₹998 plan vs JioFiber ₹999 plan

The ₹998 plan under Airtel Black offers 2 mobile connections and a DTH connection.

JioFiber's ₹999 plan has data speeds up to 150Mbps as well unlimited internet and voice minutes. On the OTT front, this plan comes with Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Sony Liv, ZEE5, Eros Now and others.

All plans mentioned above have a validity of 30 days

