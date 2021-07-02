Airtel Black vs JioFiber: Prices, data, features of bundled plans compared

The three components of Airtel Black Plan are Fiber, DTH and Mobile; these can be mixed and matched to fit the subscriber's needs. Fiber services begin at ₹499 and offer internet speeds up to 1Gbps, unlimited data and a landline connection. DTH services, on the other hand start at ₹153, and offer free HD box and Airtel Xtream Box. Mobile plans under Airtel Black start from ₹499, unlimited local and STD calls, 100 free text messages a day, and up to 210 GB data with rollover option.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}