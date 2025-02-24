Airtel has teamed up with Apple, granting customers access to Apple TV+ and Apple Music through Home Wi-Fi and postpaid plans beginning at Rs. 999. Subscribers can enjoy original content and a wide array of music, enhancing their streaming experience.

Bharti Airtel has announced a strategic partnership with Apple, enabling its customers to access Apple TV+ and Apple Music. As part of this collaboration, Airtel’s Home Wi-Fi and postpaid customers on select plans will gain access to Apple’s streaming services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Airtel’s Home Wi-Fi subscribers on plans starting from Rs. 999 will be able to stream content on Apple TV+, allowing them to watch a range of original series and films across multiple devices. Additionally, postpaid users on plans starting at Rs. 999 will also be able to access Apple TV+ and benefit from six months of complimentary Apple Music.

Apple TV+ offers a collection of original series, feature films, documentaries, and entertainment for children and families. Some of its globally recognised series includeTed Lasso, Severance, The Morning Show, Slow Horses, Silo, Shrinking, andDisclaimer. Customers will also be able to watch recently released films such asWolfs andThe Gorge. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Apple Music provides a vast library of Indian and international songs, expert-curated playlists, artist interviews, and additional features such as Apple Music Sing, time-synced lyrics, lossless audio, and Spatial Audio.

Airtel has integrated Apple’s services into its Home Wi-Fi plans, offering Apple TV+ alongside other streaming platforms such as ZEE5, Amazon Prime, and Jio Hotstar. The Home Wi-Fi plans start at Rs. 999, offering speeds of up to 200 Mbps along with Apple TV+, ZEE5, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, and access to over 23 OTT platforms. The Rs. 1099 plan provides the same speed but includes 350+ TV channels, including HD channels.

For higher speeds, the Rs. 1599 plan offers up to 300 Mbps along with 350+ TV channels and streaming access to Apple TV+, ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, and 23+ OTT platforms. The most premium Home Wi-Fi plan, priced at Rs. 3999, offers speeds of up to 1 Gbps and the same extensive OTT and TV benefits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For postpaid users, Apple TV+ and Apple Music will be available on plans starting at Rs. 999, which includes 150 GB of data, two add-on SIMs, and additional access to Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, and Xstream Play Unlimited (20+ OTTs). The Rs. 1199 plan provides 190 GB of data and three add-on SIMs, while the Rs. 1399 plan increases the data allowance to 240 GB and includes Netflix Basic Unlimited.

The highest-tier postpaid plan at Rs. 1749 offers 320 GB of data, four add-on SIMs, and Netflix Standard Unlimited, in addition to the full suite of Apple and other streaming benefits.

This agreement expands Airtel’s existing portfolio of streaming partnerships, which already includes Amazon Prime, Netflix, ZEE5, and Jio Hotstar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}