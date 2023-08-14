Airtel brings 99 data pack, offers unlimited data

Airtel brings ₹99 data pack, offers unlimited data1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 03:49 PM IST
Airtel introduces ₹99 Unlimited Data Pack for its prepaid users.
Bharti Airtel has introduced a new offering, the ₹99 Unlimited Data Pack, catering to its user base. This strategic move by Airtel aligns with its dual objectives of providing user-friendly tariff choices while simultaneously enhancing Average Revenue Per User (ARPU). Currently, Airtel holds the industry's highest ARPU at ₹200.
Airtel boasts an array of Truly Unlimited Plans that cater to diverse usage patterns and consumer preferences. However, Data Packs come into play when users deplete the high-speed data allocation included in their plans. As per TelecomTalk, Airtel's data monetization strategy is aimed at increasing ARPU. As part of this strategy, the company has introduced the new ₹99 Data Pack.
The Airtel ₹99 Data Pack extends unlimited data to users for a validity period of one day. However, a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) is in effect, capping usage at 30GB. Once the high-speed data threshold of 30GB is reached, Airtel subscribers can continue accessing unlimited data at a speed of 64Kbps. It's essential to note that this data pack requires an active base plan to be availed.
In regions where Airtel 5G Plus is accessible and users have subscribed to an Unlimited 5G Benefit bundled with an Airtel Truly Unlimited plan, unrestricted 5G data can be enjoyed without daily limitations. Nonetheless, the newly introduced Airtel ₹99 Data Pack proves valuable in non-5G areas while using a 4G handset. This pack provides additional high-speed data to cater to increased data requirements or unforeseen consumption.
In a related news, Vi has unveiled its exclusive Independence Day offer for prepaid users, valid until August 18. As part of the Independence Day promotion, the telecommunications company is providing 50GB of data advantages for all unlimited data recharges priced at or above ₹199. Additionally, Vodafone Idea customers will receive immediate discounts of ₹50 and ₹75 on recharge packs of ₹1,449 and ₹3,099, respectively.
Interestingly, Reliance Jio has also announced certain interesting offers as a part of its Independence Day celebration.
