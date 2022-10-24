Airtel diwali 2022 recharge offer: All details inside

With the ongoing festive seasons, users usually need better data plans since they are on the move. They may need more data than usual mobile plan, along with headroom for a lot of calls and messages ahead of the festivities.
If you are someone who uses Airtel prepaid services or planning to switch to the telecom giant’s services, here are some value-for-money short term plans that you should sort your data, calling and messaging needs over the next few weeks.
Airtel offers the ₹209 plan which offers 1GB per day with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for 21 days. This is a good plan for travelers as it has enough data for most users that is refreshed everyday. Users also have unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for all the coordination, wishing and casual calls.
In case if users do not need much data, they can even consider the Airtel ₹155 and ₹179 plans which offer 1GB and 2GB total data for 24 and 28 days respectively. Those users who already have a valid unlimited plan, they just need more data, they can also check out data booster packs. The ₹148 plan gives users 15GB data over their existing validity, while the ₹118 plan gives 12GB, ₹98 gives 5GB and ₹58 gives users 3GB data.
Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has revealed a special Diwali Celebration Offer too for all Jio 4G Prepaid users that provides multiple benefits apart from internet data, voice calling and SMS.
The Jio Diwali Celebration offer is priced at ₹2,999 and is valid for 365 days. In this offer, users get 2.5GB of data per day totalling around 912GB (annually), unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Additionally, Jio is offering 75GB of extra data with this special Diwali recharge plan. Users also get a subscription to Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud.
The Diwali Celebration benefits also include magnets from Zoomin, ₹150 off from Ferns & Petals, ₹750 off on flight booking from Ixigo, ₹1000 off on Ajio, ₹1,500 off on Urban Ladder and ₹1,000 off on Reliance Digital.