21 Nov 2022, 05:05 PM IST
Airtel raises price of minimum monthly recharge plan by 57 pc to ₹155 in 2 circles, pan-India roll-out expected
Bharti Airtel has increased the price of its minimum recharge mobile plan in Haryana and Odisha. As listed on the company's website, the price of minimum monthly recharge plan has grown by about 57 per cent to ₹155 in both the states.