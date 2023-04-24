Airtel has made a bold move in the telecom market by not only providing its users with access to 5G services for free but also introducing unlimited 5G data usage on selected prepaid and postpaid plans. This means that Airtel subscribers living in 5G-enabled areas can enjoy unrestricted access to high-speed internet for activities such as browsing, streaming, and binge-watching their favorite shows. Furthermore, Airtel has sweetened the deal by offering free access to Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar on specific prepaid plans, allowing users to watch their favorite OTT content without any extra charges.

If you happen to be an Airtel 5G user and wish to avail unlimited calling and OTT benefits, then you might find it useful to refer to the following comprehensive list of plans that provide a complimentary subscription to either Amazon Prime or Disney+ Hotstar.

₹ 499 plan

For a period of 28 days, Airtel's latest plan offers unlimited 5G internet data with unlimited calling and 100 daily SMS. Additionally, users are entitled to a 3-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar mobile, along with other benefits such as Xtream app benefits, Wink subscription, and more. For those users who are yet to receive 5G services, the plan offers unlimited 4G data with a daily cap of 3GB.

₹ 839 plan

Airtel's 84-day plan provides users with unlimited 5G internet data, unlimited calling, and 100 daily SMS. Subscribers can also enjoy a 3-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, along with other benefits such as the Xstream app, RewardsMini Subscription, Wynk subscription, and more. In case 5G services are not available in your area, the plan offers unlimited 4G data with a daily cap of 2GB.

₹ 3359 plan

Airtel's annual plan provides users with unlimited 5G data, calling, and 100 daily SMS. The plan also includes a 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, Apollo 24|7 benefits, Wynk subscription, and more. For those who are not yet in the 5G coverage area, the plan offers unlimited 4G data with a daily limit of 2.5GB.

₹ 699 plan

Airtel's plan for 56 days provides users with unlimited 5G data, calling, and 100 daily SMS. In addition, subscribers can enjoy 56 days of Amazon Prime membership, as well as Xstream app benefits, Wynk subscriptions, and more. For those who do not have access to 5G services, the plan offers unlimited 4G data with a daily cap of 3GB.

₹ 999 plan

Airtel's prepaid plan with 84 days validity provides users with unlimited 5G internet data, unlimited calling, and 100 daily SMS. Additionally, subscribers can enjoy Amazon Prime Membership for 84 days, along with Xtream app benefits, Wink subscription, RewardsMini subscription, and more. For those who are not in an Airtel 5G city, the plan offers unlimited 4G data with a daily cap of 2.5GB.