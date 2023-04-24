Airtel has made a bold move in the telecom market by not only providing its users with access to 5G services for free but also introducing unlimited 5G data usage on selected prepaid and postpaid plans. This means that Airtel subscribers living in 5G-enabled areas can enjoy unrestricted access to high-speed internet for activities such as browsing, streaming, and binge-watching their favorite shows. Furthermore, Airtel has sweetened the deal by offering free access to Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar on specific prepaid plans, allowing users to watch their favorite OTT content without any extra charges.

