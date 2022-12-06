Airtel introduces ‘World Pass’: Everything you need to know

As per the telco, the Airtel World Pass is one pack for all the travel needs. It can be called a series of internal roaming plans for both postpaid and prepaid connections which are functional across 184 countries.
Airtel, a telecom giant, has introduced a new range of international roaming plans for postpaid as well as prepaid users through ‘World Pass’. According to the telcom, these latest plans will be functional across 184 countries. It means that users can travel to two or more countries with a single roaming pack without buying a new pack.
As per the telco, the Airtel World Pass is one pack for all the travel needs. It can be called a series of internal roaming plans for both postpaid and prepaid connections which are functional across 184 countries. These plans are offered with some special benefits such as 24x7 customer support for users across the globe with a special helpline that is 99100-99100. Notably, this updated number is accessible for both WhatsApp and calls.
Here are the Airtel World Pass plans for you:
Users also get long term plans with up to one year validity for those who plan to stay longer in a country. Interestingly, these plans are offered with unlimited data with a data cap. Airtel customers can also manage their World Pass plans using the Airtel Thanks app. This includes updates such as usage, billing amount or the addition of additional data and minutes as per the requirement.
A major benefit of the Airtel World Pass would be that customers will get unlimited data plans. Now, they get a data cap of up to 15GB on these plans, despite of exhausting the high-speed data, users can access messaging services or instant messaging apps when required without paying for additional charges.
Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Meta Platforms Inc. will jointly invest in extending the Facebook parent’s subsea cable infrastructure to India and integrate WhatsApp as a communications platform as a service (CPaaS) in the Indian telecom operator’s offering to enterprises.
Airtel will partner with Meta and Saudi Telecom to extend 2Africa Pearls, the subsea cable set up by Meta that connects Africa, Europe and Asia, to India, Bharti and Meta said in a joint statement on Monday.
2Africa is the world’s longest subsea cable system and is expected to provide faster internet connectivity to almost 3 billion people globally. Airtel and Meta will extend the cable to Airtel’s landing station in Mumbai and also pick up the dedicated capacity to further strengthen its submarine network portfolio, the companies said. The likely investment in the venture wasn’t disclosed.
