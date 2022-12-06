Airtel introduces ‘World Pass’: Everything you need to know

As per the telco, the Airtel World Pass is one pack for all the travel needs. It can be called a series of internal roaming plans for both postpaid and prepaid connections which are functional across 184 countries. These plans are offered with some special benefits such as 24x7 customer support for users across the globe with a special helpline that is 99100-99100. Notably, this updated number is accessible for both WhatsApp and calls.