In a move aligned with recent guidelines set out by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), leading telecom providers Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have unveiled new voice and SMS-only prepaid plans, reported HT.

These launches, however, have sparked debate, with critics questioning their affordability—especially for elderly users and rural populations, the demographic the new regulations aimed to assist.

Reportedly, the TRAI directive, issued in December, called for affordability in Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) and highlighted the need to cater to vulnerable segments of the population. However, the pricing of the newly introduced recharge packs has raised eyebrows, as some existing plans have been withdrawn or replaced with costlier alternatives.

The telecom regulator has expressed concern over the latest developments. In a statement, TRAI noted the introduction of voice and SMS-only packs such as Jio’s ₹458 and ₹1,958 plans, Airtel’s ₹499 and ₹1,959 packs, and Vi’s ₹1,460 option.

Notably, the regulator stated, “It has come to notice of TRAI that recently few service providers have launched voice and SMS-only packs which will be reported to TRAI within seven working days from the date of launch. The recently launched vouchers will be examined by TRAI as per extant regulatory provisions.”

High Costs for 'Value' Plans As per the report, the primary source of criticism is the cost attached to these new recharge options, which some telecom companies have categorised under the "value" segment. Bharti Airtel, for instance, has introduced a ₹499 plan offering unlimited voice calls and 900 SMS over 84 days, alongside a ₹1,959 pack providing 3,600 SMS and unlimited calls for a year. Both plans come with added benefits, such as a three-month Apollo 24/7 Circle membership and free Hello Tune service under the Airtel Rewards programme.