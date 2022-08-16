Airtel launches two new prepaid plans: Details on calls, data, and more

The two new prepaid plans from Airtel are priced at Rs. 519 and Rs. 779. Both the plans from Airtel offer unlimited voice calling, 1.5GB daily high speed data, 100 SMS per day, and some additional benefits. Currently, these news plans have been listed on the website of Airtel and Airtel Thanks app.
Bharti Airtel, a telecom giant in India, has launched two new prepaid plans for its users. These plans seem to be rolled out after Airtel’s rival Reliance Jio announced several Independence Day offers for all its users, including prepaid, postpaid, and fiber users.
Airtel prepaid plan @Rs. 519
This new plan from Airtel offers unlimited voice calling, 90GB of data with 1.5GB of daily data, and 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 60 days. Moreover, the telecom giant is offering Airtel Thanks benefits which include free Apollo 24/7 Circle, Hellotunes, Wynk Music, and Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag. The users would be able to use the internet at 64Kbps speed after their daily data allowance ends.
Airtel prepaid plan @Rs. 779
This new plan from Airtel offers a total of 135 GB data with 1.5GB daily data benefit. Additionally, it also offers benefits that are offered with the Rs. 519 plan, except that this plan comes with a validity of 90 days. Some of the benefits include 100 SMS per day, Airtel Thanks benefits and a few more.
Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has announced a new recharge plan for its prepaid users. Priced at Rs. 750, the new prepaid plan offers 2 GB mobile data per day for a validity of 90 days. The new Jio plan commemorates the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. The new plan is listed on the My Jio app. Reliance Jio’s new Rs. 750 plan brings consolidated benefits of two different plans- Rs. 749 and Re 1. The former offers unlimited voice calling data and mobile data to the users with a daily limit of 2 GB per day. Once the daily data limit is exhausted, the internet speed will be reduced to 64Kbps. It also offers 100SMS per day along with subscription to Jio apps.
