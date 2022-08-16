Airtel launches two new prepaid plans: Details on calls, data, and more

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has announced a new recharge plan for its prepaid users. Priced at Rs. 750, the new prepaid plan offers 2 GB mobile data per day for a validity of 90 days. The new Jio plan commemorates the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. The new plan is listed on the My Jio app. Reliance Jio’s new Rs. 750 plan brings consolidated benefits of two different plans- Rs. 749 and Re 1. The former offers unlimited voice calling data and mobile data to the users with a daily limit of 2 GB per day. Once the daily data limit is exhausted, the internet speed will be reduced to 64Kbps. It also offers 100SMS per day along with subscription to Jio apps.