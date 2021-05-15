New Delhi: Airtel has rolled out new digital tools for its users to help those affected by Covid-19. Bharti Airtel has joined the list of other brands that are trying to provide information and tools to affected users amid the second wave of the pandemic.

The company is using Airtel Thanks application in order to segregate useful information regarding Covid-19. The details can be found in the app's Explore section. To avail relevant resources, users would need to download the latest version of Airtel Thanks app (iOS, Android), go to the 'Explore' section and click on the Covid support banners.

"Covid SOS aggregates verified and updated contacts for important supplies such as medicines, oxygen, plasma donors, ambulance, hospital beds, and testing centres. With a few clicks, the platform connects users to these service providers/resources and tries to ensure that users do not have to waste precious time to access this data," the statement said.

According to the company, the information available on 'Covid SOS' is verified by their teams.

For help with vaccination, Airtel Thanks app will allow users to book slots as it has integrated CoWin platform API (Application Programming Interface). Users will be able to look into real-time information about available slots.

"Airtel Thanks users can also book a vaccination slot for themselves and their loved ones through the app," the statement said.

Another feature allows businesses to create free helpline for employees with Airtel IQ. "Business of all sizes can set up free Covid Helpline for their employees within two minutes with Airtel IQ – a cloud communication platform. Airtel is giving 5,000 minutes with each Helpline account so that businesses can stay connected with their employees and organise their efforts," it said.

This new feature is aimed at medium to small-sized companies that can set up a secure helpline instantly without any in-house telco infrastructure.

India in a day recorded 3,26,098 COVID-19 cases that took the tally to 2,43,72,907, while 3,890 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,66,207, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

A massive rise in infections during the second deadly wave of the pandemic has led to hospitals in several states reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen, beds, and other critical infrastructure.

With Inputs from PTI





