Telecom major Bharti Airtel today announced a fresh prepaid recharge plan for its users with 1.5GB data per day and unlimited calling, along with full access to the entire ZEE5 catalogue.

The announcement came after the telco's strategic alliance with digital entertainment platform, ZEE5, which will give its users complete access to all the ZEE5 premium content for free.

Till March 2020, Bharti Airtel has over 423 million customers across its operations, the company stated.

Airtel users: How to activate Zee5 premium for free

1) Download the Airtel App from Google Play Store or Apple app store.

2) After downloading, login using your mobile number.

3) Click on 'discover airtel thanks' on the app home screen.

4) Scroll after opening and then click on activate button under the Zee5 Premium Subscription.

5) You will receive a text on your mobile number. Login on the Zee5 app using the credentials provided in the text message.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated