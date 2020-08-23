Telecom companies have been bundling various OTT benefits with their pre-paid plans. Popular carriers Airtel and Reliance Jio both offer various plans that come with complimentary subscription of Disney+ Hotstar.

Airtel plans

Airtel offers the benefit of one year of subscription with ₹448, ₹499, ₹599, and the ₹2,698 prepaid recharge plans. Earlier, the company was providing the same benefit with just one ₹401 plan. The plan still offers one year of subscription of Disney+ Hotstar with 30GB of data along with 28 days of validity.

In order to activate Hotstar using the new plans offered by the company, the user can commit to the new plans by accessing Airtel’s website and the Airtel Thanks app. All the Airtel prepaid plans, including the ₹401 recharge plan, offer free Disney+ Hotstar includes its VIP subscription, which otherwise costs Rs. 399 per year.

The VIP subscription includes access to seven multiplex blockbusters, Disney+ shows/movies/kids' content (dubbed), live sports, exclusive Hotstar Specials, latest episodes of Indian TV shows.

Reliance Jio Plans

Reliance Jio also offers multiple options that provide Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Reliance Jio offers content from Disney+ Hotstar through two prepaid plans and add on plans.

Pre-paid Plans

The company offers a ₹401 plan which gets 28 days of validity with 90GB data. The plan provides 3GB of data per day and 6GB of overall data. The plan offers unlimited Jio to Jio calls and 1000 minutes of Jio to Non-Jio. The plan also offers 100 SMS per day along with one year of Disney+ Hotstar and Jio Apps subscription

The other prepaid plan that offers Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year is priced at ₹2599. The plan comes with a validity of 365 days and 740GB of data with the plan. The plan offers 2GB per day of data along with 10GB of overall data.

Reliance Jio also offers the Disney+ Hotstar subscription with prepaid add-on plans which includes ₹1208 plan, ₹1206 plan, ₹1004 plan and ₹612 plan.

