Airtel revises its cricket plans: Here’s what has changed1 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2022, 03:45 PM IST
Bharti Airtel has revamped its cricket prepaid plans. The telecom operator now offers Amazon Prime subscription instead of Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The company has four cricket prepaid plans in total – ₹699, ₹999, ₹2999, and ₹3,359. Of these, the ₹699 and ₹999 plans offered Disney+ Hotstar subscription till now. But, the Disney+ Hotstar subscription is now replaced by Amazon Prime subscription.