Bharti Airtel has revamped its cricket prepaid plans. The telecom operator now offers Amazon Prime subscription instead of Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The company has four cricket prepaid plans in total – ₹699, ₹999, ₹2999, and ₹3,359. Of these, the ₹699 and ₹999 plans offered Disney+ Hotstar subscription till now. But, the Disney+ Hotstar subscription is now replaced by Amazon Prime subscription.

The changes are already reflected on the Airtel website. Here’s a look at the revamped plans and benefits offered

Airtel ₹ 699 Cricket plan: Benefits

The Airtel ₹699 Cricket prepaid plan comes with a validity of 56 days. Benefits with the plan includes 3GB mobile data per day, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. The prepaid plan offers free Amazon Prime membership for 56 days. Other benefits include 56 days free access to one channel on Airtel Xtream, 3 months Apollo 24|7 circle, free hellotunes and Wynk Music.

Airtel ₹ 999 Cricket plan: Benefits

Benefits with the Airtel ₹999 Cricket plan include 2.5GB internet data per day, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling. The plan has a validity of 84 days. It offers free Amazon Prime Membership for 84 days along with 84 days free access to one channel on Airtel Xtream, 3 months Apollo 24|7 circle, free hellotunes and Wynk Music.

Airtel ₹3,359 Cricket plan: Benefits

The Airtel ₹3,359 Cricket prepaid plan comes with 365 days validity. It offers 2.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calling data and 100SMS per day. The prepaid plan offers one-year Amazon Prime membership and one-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Other benefits include 3 months Apollo 24|7 circle, free hellotunes and Wynk Music.

Airtel ₹2,999 Cricket plan: Benefits

Airtel ₹2,999 Cricket plan has a validity of 365 days. The plan offers 2GB mobile data per day along with unlimited calls. Users will also get 100 SMS per day with the prepaid plan. Other benefits include 3 months Apollo 24|7 circle, free hellotunes and Wynk Music. There are no OTT subscriptions with the Airtel ₹2,999 Cricket plan.