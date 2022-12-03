Airtel revises its cricket plans: Here’s what has changed

Bharti Airtel has revamped its cricket prepaid plans. The telecom operator now offers Amazon Prime subscription instead of Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The company has four cricket prepaid plans in total – ₹699, ₹999, ₹2999, and ₹3,359. Of these, the ₹699 and ₹999 plans offered Disney+ Hotstar subscription till now. But, the Disney+ Hotstar subscription is now replaced by Amazon Prime subscription.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}