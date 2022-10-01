Airtel rolls out 5G services: How to activate 5G on a smartphone

Prerequisites to use 5G services on a smartphone

Users need to be in a locality where 5G services are available. Airtel has mentioned that the 5G service is currently only in places where 5G towers are installed. A 5G compatible smartphone is required to run the 5G services. Today, most of the smartphones launched under ₹20,000 fulfill the criteria. Users would also need an active Airtel connection, meaning that existing 4G SIM is 5G ready.