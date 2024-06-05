In a thrilling move for cricket enthusiasts, Airtel, one of India's leading telecommunications providers, has unveiled special offers to enhance the viewing experience during the T20 World Cup 2024. Users can now enjoy a three-month Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free with Airtel's newly introduced recharge plans. These offers are available across prepaid, postpaid, international roaming, home broadband, and Airtel Digital TV services.

Airtel's prepaid plans start at ₹499, providing 3GB of high-speed data per day for 28 days, along with a three-month Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Additionally, subscribers gain access to over 20 OTT platforms on Airtel Xstream Play at no extra cost. For those seeking longer-term options, the ₹839 plan offers similar benefits with 2GB of daily data for 84 days. Additionally, there is an annual plan available for ₹3,359 that offers a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, access to OTT platforms on the Xstream app, and 2.5GB of daily data.

Postpaid customers can benefit from a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar along with access to more than 20 OTT platforms via the Xstream App.

Plans begin at ₹499, offering 75GB of data and additional benefits. The ₹599 plan provides 75GB of data with a 30GB add-on, while the ₹999 plan offers 100GB of data, three add-ons, and unlimited access to Xstream Play.

For home internet users, Airtel's plans priced at ₹999, ₹1,498, and ₹3,999 offer various speed options and include an unlimited Disney+ Hotstar subscription. These plans cater to entertainment, professional, and high-usage needs, ensuring a seamless online experience.

Moreover, the telecom company has also created international roaming packs for fans traveling to the US and Canada to watch live matches. These packs, which start at ₹133 per day, include in-flight connectivity, allowing users to stream matches live and enjoy affordable international roaming.

With these comprehensive offers, Airtel aims to make the T20 World Cup 2024 an unforgettable experience for cricket fans, both at home and abroad.

