Airtel rolls out T20 World Cup 2024 plans: Free streaming, high-speed data, and more
Airtel has launched special offers for the T20 World Cup 2024, including free Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions with new plans. These offers span prepaid, postpaid, international roaming, home broadband, and Digital TV services.
In a thrilling move for cricket enthusiasts, Airtel, one of India's leading telecommunications providers, has unveiled special offers to enhance the viewing experience during the T20 World Cup 2024. Users can now enjoy a three-month Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free with Airtel's newly introduced recharge plans. These offers are available across prepaid, postpaid, international roaming, home broadband, and Airtel Digital TV services.