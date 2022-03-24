NEW DELHI : Airtel showcased 5G’s high-speed and low latency capabilities by recreating Kapil Dev's 175 run ton from 1983 World Cup win and allowing consumers to watch it in real-time immersive experience.

A special 175 replayed video, in 4K mode, brought key moments from the match to life, which had no video footage due to a strike by TV technicians, the company said in a statement, adding that experiences like this will transform the future of video entertainment and take the user experience to the next level.

"With speeds of over 1 Gbps and latency of under 20 ms, more than 50 concurrent users enjoyed a highly personalized 4K video experience of the match on 5G smartphones, with real-time access to multiple camera angles, 360-degree in-stadia view, shot analysis and stats," the company said.

The showcase also had India’s first 5G powered hologram interaction with Kapil Dev. "The Airtel 5G powered virtual avatar of the legendary cricketer appeared on the stage, to interact with the fans in real-time and walk them through the key moments of his innings," the company said.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel: “The gigabit speeds and millisecond latency of 5G will transform the way we consume entertainment. With 5G based holograms, we will be able to transport virtual avatars to any location and this will be a game changer for meetings and conferences, LIVE news and will have so many other use cases."

Describing his experience, Kapil Dev added: “I am simply amazed by the power of 5G technology and seeing my digital avatar interact with my fans as if I am actually there. Thank you Airtel for this wonderful effort and bringing to life one of the most important innings of my career."

Airtel conducted the demonstration at its Network Experience Center in Manesar (Gurugram) using Ericsson 5G Radio in NSA and SA mode over 3500 MHz band test spectrum allotted by the department of telecom.

Airtel is spearheading 5G in India. Earlier this year, Airtel demonstrated India’s first 5G experience over a live 4G network. It also demonstrated India’s first rural 5G trial as well as the first cloud gaming experience on 5G.

As part of 5GforBusiness, Airtel has joined forces with leading global consulting and technology companies and brands to test 5G based solutions.

