Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 27 2024 15:57:31
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,226.15 1.09%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 154.70 -0.61%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 409.60 -1.24%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 815.15 -0.02%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 500.60 -1.01%
Business News/ Technology / News/  Airtel to exit music streaming directly, Wynk Music app to shut down soon: Report
BackBack

Airtel to exit music streaming directly, Wynk Music app to shut down soon: Report

Livemint

Airtel reportedly plans to shut down its Wynk Music app and reassign its employees to different roles within the company. Customers will access music streaming through Apple Music, with exclusive offers for Wynk Premium subscribers.

Telecom giant Airtel is reportedly preparing to exit the music streaming business by shutting down its Wynk Music app in the coming months.Premium
Telecom giant Airtel is reportedly preparing to exit the music streaming business by shutting down its Wynk Music app in the coming months.

Telecom giant Airtel is reportedly preparing to exit the music streaming business by shutting down its Wynk Music app in the coming months. According to PTI, the company will reassign all Wynk Music employees to different roles within Airtel.

A source close to the matter told the wire agency, "Airtel is planning to discontinue Wynk Music in the near future, and all employees associated with the service will be absorbed into other divisions of the company." An Airtel spokesperson reportedly confirmed this move and provided additional details on the transition.

"We can confirm that Wynk Music will be sunsetted, and all employees from Wynk Music will be integrated into the broader Airtel ecosystem. Airtel customers will still have access to music streaming services through Apple Music. Moreover, Wynk Premium subscribers will receive exclusive offers from Airtel for Apple services," the spokesperson stated.

The report adds that as part of this strategic shift, Airtel has forged an agreement with Apple to offer its iPhone users special access to Apple Music, enhancing the value proposition for its customers while transitioning away from its in-house music streaming platform.

(This is a developing story. Comeback for more)

 

 

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all theBusiness News, Technology News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
More Less
Published: 27 Aug 2024, 06:03 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue