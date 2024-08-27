Telecom giant Airtel is reportedly preparing to exit the music streaming business by shutting down its Wynk Music app in the coming months. According to PTI, the company will reassign all Wynk Music employees to different roles within Airtel.

A source close to the matter told the wire agency, "Airtel is planning to discontinue Wynk Music in the near future, and all employees associated with the service will be absorbed into other divisions of the company." An Airtel spokesperson reportedly confirmed this move and provided additional details on the transition.

"We can confirm that Wynk Music will be sunsetted, and all employees from Wynk Music will be integrated into the broader Airtel ecosystem. Airtel customers will still have access to music streaming services through Apple Music. Moreover, Wynk Premium subscribers will receive exclusive offers from Airtel for Apple services," the spokesperson stated.

The report adds that as part of this strategic shift, Airtel has forged an agreement with Apple to offer its iPhone users special access to Apple Music, enhancing the value proposition for its customers while transitioning away from its in-house music streaming platform.

(This is a developing story. Comeback for more)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!