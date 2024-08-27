Airtel to exit music streaming directly, Wynk Music app to shut down soon: Report
Airtel reportedly plans to shut down its Wynk Music app and reassign its employees to different roles within the company. Customers will access music streaming through Apple Music, with exclusive offers for Wynk Premium subscribers.
Telecom giant Airtel is reportedly preparing to exit the music streaming business by shutting down its Wynk Music app in the coming months. According to PTI, the company will reassign all Wynk Music employees to different roles within Airtel.
