Airtel reportedly plans to shut down its Wynk Music app and reassign its employees to different roles within the company. Customers will access music streaming through Apple Music, with exclusive offers for Wynk Premium subscribers.

According to PTI, the company will reassign all Wynk Music employees to different roles within Airtel.

A source close to the matter told the wire agency, "Airtel is planning to discontinue Wynk Music in the near future, and all employees associated with the service will be absorbed into other divisions of the company." An Airtel spokesperson reportedly confirmed this move and provided additional details on the transition.

"We can confirm that Wynk Music will be sunsetted, and all employees from Wynk Music will be integrated into the broader Airtel ecosystem. Airtel customers will still have access to music streaming services through Apple Music. Moreover, Wynk Premium subscribers will receive exclusive offers from Airtel for Apple services," the spokesperson stated.

The report adds that as part of this strategic shift, Airtel has forged an agreement with Apple to offer its iPhone users special access to Apple Music, enhancing the value proposition for its customers while transitioning away from its in-house music streaming platform.

