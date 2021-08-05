Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced that it has partnered with Google Cloud and Cisco to launch ‘Airtel Office Internet’ to accelerate digital transformation of SMEs, SOHOs and early-stage tech start-ups.

Terming it an 'all-in-one enterprise grade solution,' the telco said, "Airtel Office Internet will bring high-speed data connectivity, conferencing and business productivity tools as a unified solution with one plan and one bill."

Here are the details of the new Airtel Office Internet plan:

-FTTH broadband with speeds up to 1 Gbps along with unlimited local/STD calling with built-in enterprise grade security from Cisco and Kaspersky to block malicious and unwanted domains, viruses, crypto-lockers and attacks.

-Complimentary Google Workspace licenses that allows businesses to use Gmail for all professional email communication along with an entire range of productivity and collaboration tools from Google.

-Airtel Office Internet also offers a free Airtel BlueJeans license for unlimited and secure conferencing with HD quality.

-Digital self-serve portal for businesses to manage all these services at one place.

- The new office plans start at ₹999. For more details, please visit https://www.airtel.in/business/b2b/broadband-internet/

Commenting on the launch, Ajay Chitkara, Director & CEO - Airtel Business said, “The pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation journeys of businesses of all sizes. Emerging businesses are looking for trusted partners to help them in their journeys by eliminating the complexity of managing multiple relationships. Airtel Office Internet is yet another innovation from Airtel in this direction."

Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director at Google Cloud India said, “Telecommunications firms are increasingly differentiating by offering a wide range of tools that are helping Indian businesses accelerate their digital transformation with the cloud. The combination of Google Workspace’s collaboration and productivity tools combined with Airtel’s robust pan-India connectivity solutions will be a great growth enabler for small businesses in India."

Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India & SAARC said "As the threat landscape grows exponentially, cybersecurity becomes an urgent challenge for any business, regardless of size. This is particularly true for small businesses, given that they typically operate with limited resources and investments. Our partnership with Airtel is built on our joint vision of enabling enterprise-grade security for small businesses, grounded in AI and automation, so they can focus on areas that will have the biggest impact on their recovery and growth."

On Thursday, Bharti Airtel scrip on BSE closed almost 4% higher at ₹597.

