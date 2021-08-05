Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India & SAARC said "As the threat landscape grows exponentially, cybersecurity becomes an urgent challenge for any business, regardless of size. This is particularly true for small businesses, given that they typically operate with limited resources and investments. Our partnership with Airtel is built on our joint vision of enabling enterprise-grade security for small businesses, grounded in AI and automation, so they can focus on areas that will have the biggest impact on their recovery and growth."