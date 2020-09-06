Airtel offers unlimited data to broadband subscribers, plans start 499

Airtel today announced the launch of its new Airtel Xstream Bundle. The Airtel Xstream Bundle combines the power of Airtel Xstream Fiber with speeds up to 1 Gbps, Unlimited Data, Airtel Xstream Android 4K TV Box and access to OTT content.

Airtel said all Xstream Fiber plans now come with unlimited data allowances. Xstream Fiber plans will now start at just ₹499.

The Airtel Xstream bundle is available to customers starting September 7, 2020. Airtel claims to have 2.5 million broadband customers.

All Airtel Xstream Fiber plans now include the Airtel Xstream Box worth ₹3999. Customers get access to all LIVE TV channels plus the best of video streaming apps. This Android 9.0 powered smart box comes with an intelligent remote supported by Google Assistant voice search, access to thousands of apps on Playstore and also offers online gaming.

Airtel Xstream Android 4K TV Box offers 550 TV channels and OTT content from the Airtel Xstream app that includes over 10,000 movies & shows aggregated across 7 OTT apps and 5 studios into one seamless experience.

View Full Image Airtel Xstream Bundle plans.

The Airtel Xstream bundle offers complimentary access to premier video streaming apps such as Disney+ Hotstar,Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5, all accessible through the Airtel XstreamBox.

Sunil Taldar, Director– Homes, Bharti Airtel said: “Customers are increasingly spending more time online be it education, work or entertainment. And Entertainment is the space where we see an exciting opportunity. To drive penetration of this exciting innovation we are today making our plans even more accessible for customers. "

Last month, Reliance Jio had announced new plans for JioFiber broadband with no limit on data usage.

