Aimed at keeping a customer's internet experience safe, Airtel Xstream Fiber has launched 'Secure Internet' for its user, a tool offering real-time protection against malware to all connected devices.

In a statement, Airtel said that the Indian customers spend more time online for Work from Home, e-commerce, and entertainment due to which they are becoming increasingly vulnerable to cyber threats.

Nearly 59% of India's adult population have been a victim of cybercrime in the last year, as per the sixth annual Norton Cyber Safety Insights report.

"To solve these large emerging challenges for its customers, Airtel Xstream Fiber has launched a highly relevant online service - 'Secure Internet'," it said.

Online classes and e-Learning for kids have brought the need for effective content filtering on the internet, to the fore, it added.

The service is available for all Airtel Xstream Fiber customers, on a monthly subscription for ₹99.

What is 'Secure Internet' service?

The online service blocks malware (including viruses), high-risk websites, and apps in real-time, by leveraging Airtel's network security apparatus for all devices connected to the Airtel Xstream Fiber, through the 'Wi-Fi'.

Secure Internet' provides security modes for varying customer needs, right from remote working to online classes, it said.

With its child safe and study modes, customers can block websites and applications with unwanted, adult, or graphic content, providing protection from online threats.

"Secure Internet is an easy to activate and highly effective solution for making internet, safer for our customers," Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer of Bharti Airtel said.

