Bharti Airtel has revamped its prepaid plans to focus on voice and SMS services only, complying with TRAI guidelines. The new ₹ 509 plan offers unlimited calls and 900 SMS for 84 days, while the ₹ 1,999 plan provides similar benefits for a year.

Bharti Airtel has restructured its prepaid plans to focus exclusively on voice and SMS services, in compliance with recent guidelines issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). These revamped offerings cater to users seeking straightforward communication options without data inclusions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Revamped plans highlighted One of the key updates is the telecom giant's ₹509 prepaid plan, which now includes unlimited voice calls and 900 SMS messages with a validity of 84 days. Additional perks provided with the plan include free access to the Airtel Xstream App, Apollo 24/7 Circle membership, and complimentary Hello Tunes. The revised plan’s effective monthly cost is approximately ₹170.

Notably, the earlier version of this plan included 6GB of data, which has now been excluded to better suit the needs of users who prioritise voice and SMS services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For those seeking long-term solutions, the telecom company has also revamped its ₹1,999 annual prepaid plan. The updated plan offers unlimited voice calls and 3,600 SMS messages for 365 days, along with similar benefits, such as Airtel Xstream App access, Apollo 24/7 Circle membership, and free Hello Tunes. The effective monthly cost of this plan has been calculated at approximately ₹153.

The exclusion of data from these plans is a deliberate move to address the challenges faced by many users across India. Currently, most prepaid plans bundle data with voice and SMS, which is often inconvenient for individuals using basic 2G phones or those relying on dual SIM setups. These users frequently pay for data they do not require, leading to unnecessary expenditure.

By focusing solely on voice and SMS, Airtel aims to provide a more targeted solution for such customers. The updated plans are now visible on the company’s website and are expected to attract users seeking cost-effective and tailored communication options. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}