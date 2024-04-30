Airtel's ₹1,499 plan offers free Netflix and unlimited 5G data for 84 days: Check full details
Airtel introduces a prepaid plan priced at ₹1,499, offering 3GB daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/day for 84 days. It includes a free Netflix Basic subscription, unlimited 5G data, and Apollo 24|7 Circle membership. Customers can claim the Netflix benefit via the Airtel Thanks app.
In an attractive move for prepaid mobile users, telecom giant Airtel has launched a new entertainment plan that offers a complimentary Netflix Basic subscription along with unlimited 5G data, voice calls, and additional benefits.
