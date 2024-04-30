In an attractive move for prepaid mobile users, telecom giant Airtel has launched a new entertainment plan that offers a complimentary Netflix Basic subscription along with unlimited 5G data, voice calls, and additional benefits.

The prepaid plan priced at ₹1,499 offers customers 3GB of data daily, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day, lasting for a duration of 84 days. This extensive package offers significant value for Airtel users looking for a lasting solution.

Along with the data and call benefits, the plan includes a free Netflix Basic subscription, granting access to Netflix's extensive library of movies and TV shows. Additionally, Airtel users can enjoy unlimited 5G data in 5G-enabled areas for a faster internet experience.

The plan includes additional benefits like a membership to Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and complementary Wynk Music access.

Despite Netflix discontinuing its Basic plan for new subscribers, Airtel's customers can still enjoy the benefit through this offer. The Netflix Basic subscription allows streaming on one device at a time in standard definition (SD) quality, making it ideal for individual users. While it does not support high-resolution streaming or account sharing, it provides a cost-effective way to access a wide range of entertainment content.

To claim the free Netflix subscription, customers must open the Airtel Thanks app and go to the 'Discover Thanks Benefits' section. The Netflix benefit should be easily visible, and users need only tap on the 'Claim' button and follow the instructions to activate it. The Netflix subscription is tied to the mobile number used for the recharge and remains active for the full 84-day duration of the plan.

With this new plan, Airtel continues to reinforce its position as a leading provider of comprehensive prepaid packages, offering a unique blend of entertainment, data, and additional benefits to its users.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!