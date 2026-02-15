‘AI's next chapter will be…': What Accenture, OpenAI, Qualcomm, other CEO's say ahead of India AI Impact Summit 2026

India is set to host one of the biggest artificial intelligence (AI) conferences of South Asia in New Delhi, starting from 16 February 2026, where thousands of delegates and top executives are expected to arrive for the AI Impact Summit 2026 event.

The AI Impact Summit 2026 is scheduled to be hosted at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, between 16 to 20 February 2026. Building up to the mega event, top tech executives have shared their take on India and the country's contribution to the sector, along with their commitments towards the technology.

Advertisement

According to a recent PTI report, with more than 35,000 registrations, the AI summit is expected to witness a strong footfall of people from over 100 countries.

Also Read | What is YUVAi challenge? Young innovators headline India AI Impact Summit 2026

What did OpenAI's Sam Altman say? Top executives from companies like OpenAI, Accenture, Qualcomm, Adobe, Amazon, among others, highlighted the role that India has been playing in the overall advancement of global artificial intelligence (AI) technology as they look forward to attending the AI summit.

In an interview with Mint last year, OpenAI's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Altman disclosed that India is the company's second-largest market in the world after the United States and is soon set to be the largest, considering the rapid pace of growth of technology.

Sam Altman, in his opinion article on The Times of India, said that OpenAI is committed to helping build AI for India in the country, making the technology accessible to the people of the nation regardless of their income or education.

Advertisement

“OpenAI is committed to doing its part to help build AI in India, with India, and for India. We've made our tools available for free so they're accessible to Indians regardless of their income, education, or familiarity with technology. We're also focused on practical, near-term steps that can be taken now to help Indians unlock AI's transformative power,” said Altman.

The OpenAI chief also said that he will be announcing new ways of partnering with the Indian government to boost access across the country.

Also Read | How Delhi is preparing for AI Impact Summit 2026? Check details here

Is India where ‘imagination meets ambition’? Ahead of the AI summit, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen said that India is a place which has always shown outcomes from when imagination meets ambition, and the AI Impact Summit 2026 is the first global artificial intelligence gathering in South Asia.

Advertisement

“India has always shown what's possible when imagination meets ambition. I commend Honourable Prime Minister Modi and the Ministry of Electronics and IT for their visionary leadership in organising the AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit in the Global South,” he said, according to an ANI report.

He also said that this summit reflects people's commitment to harnessing the power of AI to fuel growth towards a sustainable future.

“It reflects our shared commitment to harnessing the transformative power of AI to drive inclusive growth, unlock human potential, and create a sustainable future. At Adobe, we're proud to lead the way in developing commercially safe creative AI, supporting the vision of a Viksit Bharat and empowering everyone to create,” said Narayen.

Advertisement

Will AI define the next decade? Accenture Chairperson and CEO, Julie Sweet, said that she will be a part of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at New Delhi, joining leaders from around the world in efforts to boost AI growth.

“I'm looking forward to joining leaders from around the world at the India AI Summit, especially at this time when the global south has such an important role to play in shaping AI's future,” she said, reported the news agency ANI.

Sweet also said that artificial intelligence will define the upcoming decade and drive how economies around the world grow. If people need to benefit from AI, then we need deeper collaborations and a shared sense of responsibility towards the technology.

Advertisement

“AI will define the next decade, changing how people work, how economies grow, and how societies thrive. To ensure those changes benefit everyone, we need bold leadership, deep collaboration, and a shared sense of responsibility, with humans firmly in the lead,” said Julie Sweet.

What's next for AI? Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm, said that the next chapter of the growth of AI will be determined by its ability to integrate into everyday life.

“AI's next chapter will be defined by how seamlessly it integrates into everyday life. Intelligence will be central to all computing devices, running on phones, PCs, cars, industrial machines, robots, and more. Understanding context as well as the physical world, responding instantly and delivering truly personal experiences. This evolution will redefine industries, productivity, creativity, and learning,” said Amon, cited the news agency.

Advertisement

The executive also said that he will be attending the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

“This month, leaders from around the world will gather in New Delhi for the India AI Impact Summit 2026 and I'm excited to be part of it. India isn't just participating in the global AI conversation. It's helping shape what comes next,” he said.

Amazon's plans for India David Zapolsky, Chief Global Affairs and Legal Officer at Amazon, said that the company is set to invest an additional $30 billion over the years till 2030 on its belief that India will emerge as a global innovation hub.

According to the agency report, Zapolsky also said AI's greatest promise will be realised when they solve real problems for real people.

Advertisement