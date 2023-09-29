Ajmera Realty to develop two residential projects in Mumbai, Bengaluru for ₹470 crore
The Mumbai-based project marks the beginning of ‘our affordable portfolio’, targeting the sub- ₹1 crore segment, scheduled for launch in December 2023, the real estate major said.
Ajmera Realty & Infra on September 29 announced that it would be developing two residential projects – one each in Mumbai and Bengaluru – for an estimated cumulative gross development value (GDV) of ₹470 crore.
