Alert Android users! Govt. warns against vulnerabilities: Here's how to mitigate the risk
CERT-In has issued a high-severity warning for Android OS versions 12-14 due to vulnerabilities that can expose users to cyber threats. Flaws in various components may allow unauthorized access and system control, emphasizing the need for timely security updates.
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), functioning under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has issued a high-severity warning aimed at users operating Android OS versions 12, 12L, 13, and 14. The advisory has been released in response to the discovery of multiple vulnerabilities within the Android operating system.